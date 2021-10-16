Merseyside gets a Gruffalo maze and pumpkin patch.

After a successful debut last year, a popular pumpkin patch has returned, along with a new Gruffalo maze for families to explore.

The family-run property in St Helens is open for its second year, with a new location for 2021. It features six acres of land, free parking, and food and beverage options.

Last year, Birchall’s Pumpkin Patch – formerly Birchall’s Farm House – drew hundreds of visitors from over Merseyside, many of whom shared images of their visit along with wonderful evaluations of the farm’s experience on social media.

The best sites in Liverpool and beyond to pluck Halloween pumpkins from the patch

Because of the success of the first year, David Birchall, co-owner of Birchall’s Pumpkin Patch, said the family had to swiftly adjust to the needs of the community and decided to move to a much larger patch of land on a neighboring field.

Dave explained that his son Daniel, who has been ‘on at him for a number of years’ to put on a similar event, was the driving force behind the family-run patch.

With its new site, the event resurfaced at the start of the month, bringing with it an incredible new element for the whole family to enjoy.

The Gruffalo Maze, which is located on Reeds Lane in Rainford, can take anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes to complete, depending on how long it takes you to find the Gruffalo, and has received rave reviews on its Facebook page since its introduction this month.

The kids will encounter a variety of hurdles and challenges as they progress deeper into the maze, and will be tasked with tracking down characters such as The Fox, The Crocodile, The Tortoise, and even Winnie the Pooh, all of whom have been created by local resident Tony Cowley.

You’re congratulated by an elf at the conclusion of the maze, who serves as a reminder that Christmas isn’t far away!

The pumpkin patch is free to enter, and unlike other pumpkin fields, Birchall’s charges fixed prices for its pumpkins: £4 for a normal, £10 for a’monster,’ £4.50 for a specialty, and £1 for a small ‘ghost.’