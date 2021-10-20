Merseyrail responds to complaints about people not wearing masks.

As Covid-19 instances spread across the UK, Merseyrail has responded to concerns that too many passengers are not wearing facial coverings on city area trains.

Despite instructions that coverings should be worn on public transportation, numerous reports have been received of busy Merseyrail carriages where the majority of people are not wearing masks.

This morning, Echo reporter Liam Thorp tweeted that about 15 of the 45 persons in his crowded morning service’s carriage were wearing a mask.

“I was one of maybe 15 on the 6 car train wearing a mask going to the match on Sunday on an overloaded train,” Alan Rolfe said.

“The city believes Covid is no longer a threat.”

“I had to run into town last Thursday, no one on the train carriage wore a mask except for me, and a comment was made on the escalator to me about sheep,” added another Twitter user, Shaun. Let’s face it, we have too many selfish idiots in this city, and we’ve suffered as a result.” “Hey Merseyrail, looks like you need a few more reminders to your passengers to wear masks,” Dr Joanne Williams said in her answer, tagging Merseyrail.

“A simple ‘please wear your face covering to make it easier for vulnerable persons to travel’ has an impact.”

"I've been on trains a lot lately," she continued. This news occurs around once every other journey for me. Merseyrail, you could surely put in more effort on this one." Merseyrail responded to the concerns by saying, "We continue to require that passengers wear a facial covering in congested locations out of respect for others, unless they are exempt." Former Liverpool Councillor Leon Tootle expressed similar worries yesterday, saying, "Sadly familiar lack of mask wearing on network." Complacency that is all too familiar. And for what purpose? To avoid what many people consider to be the little bother of wearing a mask. This winter, make no mistake, it will cost lives."