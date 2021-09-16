Mersey Ferries makes a comeback with famous Liverpool waterfront sightseeing tours.

One of Liverpool’s most renowned tourist attractions is making a comeback.

Mersey Ferries River Explorer Cruises have returned, providing guests with views of Liverpool’s world-renowned waterfront.

The River Explorer Cruise offers beautiful views of the Liverpool and Wirral waterfronts and is guided with narration throughout the 50-minute journey.

The voyage provides passengers with enough opportunities to see some of the region’s most prominent landmarks. Passengers will be able to see the Cunard Building, Liverpool Arena and Conference Centre, Liverpool Cathedral, the Royal Liver Building, Wallasey Town Hall, and other iconic and attractive buildings from the deck.

The expert commentary reveals many fascinating facts about the ferry and the history of the River Mersey, making it an excellent chance for children learning about our great city as well as visitors to the area.

The Beatles used to perform on regular Mersey Ferries nighttime cruises before they became famous, and Sir Peter Blake, who created the band’s Sgt Pepper’s album, also designed the Dazzle Ferry “Snowdrop” — the UK’s sole running dazzle ship.

“We are so happy to have this lovely view on our doorstep,” Gary Evans, an assistant director for Customer Delivery for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, said.

“The region has been reborn in many ways, but this historic river has been and continues to be an integral part of our way of life for generations. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Booking

Because capacity is limited, passengers are strongly advised to reserve their tickets online before arriving at the boat terminals. Guests can travel on any booked cruise on their preferred date if space is available.

Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cruises depart on the hour from Pier Head Ferry Terminal and at twenty past the hour from Woodside Ferry Terminal, and may be booked online here.

Children under the age of five travel for free, children aged five to fifteen pay £7, and adults pay £11. Families, groups, and those aged 65 and over are eligible for further savings.