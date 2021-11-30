‘Merry Christmas,’ Ed Sheeran and Elton John Tease Holiday Collaboration Song [Watch].

Just in time for the holidays, Ed Sheeran and Elton John offered fans an early glimpse of their new single, “Merry Christmas.”

The duo released two teasers for the song on Monday, which will be released on Friday. The profit earned in the United Kingdom during the holidays will be donated to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, according to the English singer-songwriter.

Sheeran did a “Love Actually” impression on Instagram, taking inspiration from the legendary sequence in which Andrew Lincoln’s character, Mark, discreetly declared his love for Keira Knightley’s Juliet via a succession of romantic cue cards on Christmas Eve.

Sheeran unraveled the cue cards in the video, which said, “Hello there. Last Christmas, I received a call from Elton John, who suggested that we record a Christmas song. I said, “Maybe in 2022,” but I had written the chorus that day. And here we are, singing ‘Merry Christmas,’ our Christmas song. This will be released on Friday. Now is the time to pre-order or pre-save. There are sleigh bells on it. There are a lot of them.” John also shared a sneak peek of the new track on Instagram.

“Filled up with so much love/ All our family and friends are together where we all belong/ Merry Christmas, everyone,” Sheeran and John say in the video as they change into various festive attire.

“This was a tremendous amount of fun! This Friday, our music video for “Merry Christmas” will be released “John added a caption to his photo.

Sheeran previously revealed that John suggested they record a Christmas duet. He claimed that they were able to write three Christmas songs together, despite his initial skepticism.

“I’ve always been opposed to it. Not that I don’t like Christmas; I do. But when it comes to writing a Christmas song, you have to throw everything at it,” the “Shivers” singer stated on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “in the previous month

While this is their first Christmas collaboration, John has already had a holiday hit with “Step Into Christmas,” which peaked at number one on the Billboard Christmas Singles Chart in 1973. In the same year, it was also in the top ten of the official UK singles chart.