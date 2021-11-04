Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown star in ‘Sister Wives.’ Report: Couldn’t compete with Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife:

According to a source, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown of “Sister Wives” couldn’t compete with Robyn Brown when it came to their husband, Kody Brown.

Christine and Kody acknowledged on Tuesday that they had broken up after 25 years of marriage. Christine was concerned that because Kody was usually with Robyn, he would not have enough time for everyone.

After his divorce from Christine, Kody has gotten closer to his fourth wife, Robyn, according to an unidentified source. Robyn and Kody are sometimes exclusive to each other, despite the fact that they are in a polygamous marriage because Kody has three other spouses.

“The other wives won’t be able to compete with Robyn,” a source told Us Weekly. “Robyn and Kody are a perfect match. She had him entwined in her fingers.” According to the insider, Kody treats Robyn “like a queen.” They also “act like they’re still newlyweds” and “are very much in love.” Robyn became a member of the polygamous family in 2010. Initially, Kody and Meri were legally married. He divorced her, however, in order to marry Robyn and adopt her three children, Solomon, 10, Aurora, 19, and David, 21, lawfully. Kody was apparently “forever thankful” for what he done for her. Meri and Kody have a “spiritual connection” and are still together. Robyn “sees through” Kody’s flaws, according to the source, and she appreciates how “focused” he is on their family.

Christine’s decision to leave Kody, according to another source, was influenced by his relationship with Robyn. While the divorce surprised the “Sister Wives” viewers, it came as no surprise to those close to them.

“She’s been planning to leave him for some time. Kody has been entirely devoted to Robyn [Brown] for the past five or six years, which is one of the main reasons she broke up with him “According to the source,

Meanwhile, according to another source, Meri could be the next one to leave Kody. Meri and Kody have had a rough relationship in recent years. Her business in Utah has also given her more independence from Kody, which could be a means for her to spend more time away from Kody, who is now based in Arizona. Kody’s friendship with Robyn and Janelle is still strong.

Season 16 of “Sister Wives” premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET.