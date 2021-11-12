Meri and Janelle Brown star in ‘Sister Wives.’ After Christine and Kody’s split, ‘Their Position’ is being reconsidered: Report.

Season 16 of “Sister Wives” is due to air, but multiple sources have reported that the destiny of the Brown family is uncertain as the release date near.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown announced their separation earlier this month after 25 years of marriage. According to reports, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, his other sister spouses, are rethinking their place in the family now that Christine has moved on from Kody.

“All the spouses knew and were aware of the split, so it wasn’t a surprise to them,” a source told Us Weekly. “If anything, it sort of inspired the others to reconsider their positions in some manner.” Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn are Kody’s four spouses. Meri was his legal wife at the time, and he only married the other three in a religious ceremony. He divorced Meri, however, in order to marry Robyn and adopt her three children, Solomon, 10, Aurora, 19, and David, 21.

Because polygamy is illegal in the United States, the law recognizes only his marriage to Robyn.

Janelle is close to Christine, according to the source, and the two are in “daily communication.” Janelle has also moved and doesn’t see Kody or Robyn very frequently. For the holidays, she is spending time with her children.

“Her children are her true family,” the source said.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Meri may be the next to go from Kody. Janelle and Kody have a strong bond, but Meri and Kody are not as close.

“Meri will be the next one to publicly break up with Kody. She’s already made public appearances with other men “Christine’s departure may have prompted Meri to follow suit, according to a source. “Now that Christine is gone, it may be possible to do so without the contract expiring.” Robyn was the last of the polygamous family’s wives to join. Meri, Janelle, and Christine, on the other hand, were unable to compete with her because she appeared to be Kody’s favorite. Kody agreed that they should isolate separately throughout the pandemic, and he preferred to remain with Robyn.

“Robyn and Kody are a perfect match. She has him encircled around her little finger “Us Weekly was told by an unknown insider.

According to the source, Kody treats Robyn “like a queen.” They’re also “very much in love” and “act like they’re still newlyweds,” according to the source. Christine and Kody had previously acknowledged their breakup, and there were reports that she had locked him up. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.