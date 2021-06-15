Men’s Health Week: 5 strategies to improve your wellness by participation in the ‘Can Do’ challenge

Men’s Health Week: Five techniques for improving your health through the “Can Do” challenge

According to a study, men are at a far greater risk of developing various serious health problems than women are. These illnesses include heart disease and type 2 diabetes, as well as depression and suicidal ideation. They are, however, substantially less likely to see a doctor or even detect disease signs.

From June 14 to 21, the wellness community will focus on Men’s Health Week in order to raise awareness about the health challenges that men worldwide confront.

This year’s theme is the ‘Can Do’ challenge, which encourages men to engage in a different form of self-care each day for five days, all of which have been scientifically proven to improve our mood.

Are you interested in being a part of it? The Men’s Health Forum, the nonprofit that sponsors the awareness week, offers five suggestions for enhancing our health and well-being during the workweek…

We will connect on Monday.

There is a reason why hanging out with pals in a sunny pub garden feels so good. According to research, social connections can aid in the prevention of anxiety and depression, as well as boost self-esteem and empathy.

Humans are social beings by nature, and after more than a year of lockdowns, maintaining connections is more critical than ever in an increasingly isolated society.

Tuesday should be an active day.

There are numerous methods for busy people to include physical activity into their daily routines, and it does not require you to lift a massive barbell at the gym to reap the benefits.

Walking is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to increase your activity level, and a simple method for improving your step count is to walk to the shop the next time instead of driving.

You will be notified on Wednesday.

When was the last time you stopped and engaged with your environment while out for a walk? Or were you absorbed in social media, a WhatsApp message, or a podcast?

Putting down your phone and paying attention to the sights and sounds around you. (This is a condensed version.)