Mena Suvari, star of American Pie, writes a memoir about being sexually abused when she was 13 years old.

Mena Suvari was the focus of every man’s desire in 1999 after her roles as a choir girl in the teen sex comedy “American Pie” and as a stunningly gorgeous high-school cheerleader in “American Beauty.”

Suvari appeared to be at the pinnacle of her career, and everything seemed to be going swimmingly for her. But, according to an excerpt from her debut book, which was published in Cosmopolitan, the actress was gradually becoming addicted to marijuana, which “distracted” her from her broken family life and the sexual abuse she had repeatedly experienced at the hands of predatory men in her life and career.

“Every time I went on a set, I was living a double life,” the 42-year-old actress wrote in her book, “The Great Peace.” Every time I was interviewed, I pretended to be someone else. It was a new position for me to take on. That I was all right.”

The actress claims that the abuse began when she was 13 years old. She claimed she was raped by a brother’s friend who first sent her love letters for almost a year, making her feel “adored,” then used her to obtain what he wanted and “discarded” her like trash.

She was taken advantage of again a few years later. And this time, it was a Hollywood star. Then, when she was around 17 years old, she got into another abusive relationship that lasted three years.

According to The New York Times, she states in the book, “I spent virtually my entire life feeling disgusted, humiliated, and in denial about what happened to me and what I had allowed myself to do and be a part of.”

“Then one day, I came to a halt. I came to a halt and peered in the mirror. When I stared into the agony, I recognized that I was ready to let go of everything and heal.”

She also remarked that filming for “American Pie” gave her a new sense of purpose in life. Looking back on her days on set, the actress recalls an unnerving acting exercise she and her co-star Kevin Spacey conducted before recording an intimate scene together.

She adds, "Kevin took me into a small room with a bed and we laid next to each other, me facing him while he held me lightly." "I was lying with Kevin there.