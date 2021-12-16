Mena Massoud, who starred in the film “Aladdin,” has released the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix film “The Royal Treatment.”

Mena Massoud revealed his new appearance for the upcoming Netflix film “The Royal Treatment” to his followers.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old Egyptian-Canadian actor uploaded two photographs on Twitter.

In the first, Massoud is shown in a royal blue velvet suit as Prince Thomas, with co-star Laura Marano, who plays Isabelle in the film and is dressed in a casual red and black ensemble. The actor is shown smiling while sitting at a table in a pink suit with a blue pocket square in the next snap.

“I’m thrilled to be able to share the first look at The Royal Treatment with you. On January 20, 2022, @netflix will make it available “The photographs were captioned by Massoud.

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming film in the comments section.

“One of the fans wrote,” one of the fans said “At long last!!!! “Omg mena, you both look fantastic!” said one fan, while another added, “There’s something to look forward to in 2022 already!” I can’t wait to watch it and speak about it for the rest of my life.” This isn’t the first time Massoud has played a royal on the big screen. He was previously seen in Disney’s live-action film “Aladdin,” which was released in 2019. Massoud plays a street urchin who pretends to be a prince in order to get closer to Jasmine, the princess of Agrabah, in the film. Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Billy Magnussen, and Alan Tudyk also appeared in the film.

Given that the first installment was a remake of the 1992 animated film of the same name, Disney revealed earlier this year that there will be a sequel to “Aladdin,” and writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff are working on an original script.

Isabella’s character runs a salon while Prince Thomas is busy leading his own country in “The Royal Treatment.” Their paths cross during a royal wedding, and the two discover the importance of taking control of their own fate.

The film is currently under post-production and will be available on Netflix on January 20, 2022.

Aside from “The Royal Treatment,” Massoud will also appear in “In Broad Daylight,” an action drama now in pre-production. Morcos Adel is the director of the film. Marano, on the other hand, will star in “2 Men & a Pig,” a film.