Men have admitted to stealing hundreds of dollars from stores in the same week.

Following a string of knifepoint robberies in Runcorn and Helsby, two men have pleaded guilty.

Daniel Hayes, 30, of Clifton Crescent in Frodsham, guilty to robbing a shop three times.

The first was robbing a shopworker of £200 on July 10 at the BP Garage on Thomas Jones Way in Runcorn, then robbing staff of £402 on July 12 at the One-Stop Shop on Chester Road in Helsby, and stealing workers of £170 on July 11 at the Spar in Palacefields, Runcorn.

Hayes also acknowledged to possessing a knife in public on three occasions.

In connection with the same occurrences, Sam Oultran, 23, of Churchill Mansions, Cooper Street, Runcorn, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery.

During a raid in Birkenhead, a sword, cash, and phones were confiscated.

Hayes and Oultran pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery at Chester Crown Court yesterday (August 12). They were remanded in custody and will be sentenced in January after the trial of a third defendant, Amy Jody Burns, 30, of Stenhills Crescent, Runcorn, who denied the charges.

Burns was remanded in detention as well.

Her trial is set to begin on January 5 and will last approximately five days.

On Wednesday, July 14, armed police attacked a hotel in Warrington and detained Hayes.