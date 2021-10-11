Men and a woman were caught in narcotics operations, and their doors were bashed in.

In the latest crackdown on County Lines drug gangs, cops broke into two homes.

As part of Project Medusa, Merseyside Police officers executed two warrants in the city today.

Merseyside Police’s Project Medusa is a long-running operation aimed at tackling County Lines drug dealing and juvenile criminal exploitation.

During the raids, which followed an investigation into County Lines drug distribution in North Wales and Hampshire, three people were apprehended.

A 34-year-old man and 24-year-old woman from Fairfield, as well as a 19-year-old man from Fazakerley, were arrested and will be questioned at police stations across Merseyside.

“Organised crime is highly detrimental to our communities, frequently involving intimidation, violence, and spreading fear, and it is these criminals who run County Lines,” said Inspector Gary Stratton. Criminals engaging in organized crime are only concerned with themselves, their criminal motive, and their greed.

“Project Medusa is dedicated to eradicating these County Lines, and as this inquiry has demonstrated, regional boundaries are irrelevant.”

“We collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to track out the perpetrators of organized crime and assist people who may be exploited by these gangs.”

Read more about theEyes Open campaign, which was launched by Merseyside Violence Reduction Partnership, and how to recognize the indications of exploitation linked to drug dealing: www.eyes-open.co.uk If a crime is in progress, you can also call 999, dial 101, or tweet @MerPolCC with any concerns.

You can also give anonymous information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.