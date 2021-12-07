Members of BTS start their own Instagram accounts, leading some fans to believe the group is breaking up.

BTS, a South Korean boy band, has officially opened an Instagram account for each of its members. This follows the boys’ statement that they will be taking a break from band activities over the holidays. However, the joyous mood has soured as some fans fear that the K-pop singers may split up shortly.

Big Hit Music, the famed septet’s label, urged fans on Sunday to respect BTS members’ privacy as they return home to their families for a well-deserved break after multiple performances this year. BTS’s formal activities will resume soon, according to the label, as the group must prepare for its March show. At the next presentation, the trio will debut a new record, marking a “new chapter” for the first-ever Asian performers to win American Music Academy awards.

For the first time since their debut in 2013, RM, Jin, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, and Jungkook opened their individual Instagram accounts a day after the announcement. Previously, the Bangtan Boys only communicated with their fans and provided updates via their Weverse account or VLive livestreams. BTS’ official Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as Big Hit Music’s, would occasionally share selfies of the members.

The official Instagram accounts each had at least 15 million followers as of Monday afternoon, with V having the most followers.

In the meantime, BTS’ official Instagram account has a total of 55 million followers.

While some fans applauded the septet’s decision to launch their own public Instagram pages, others feared they might pull a “1D,” referring to One Direction’s disbandment. It’s worth recalling that the band announced its hiatus in 2015, the same year Zayn Malik quit the band. However, each member went on to pursue their own solo musical career shortly after.

In a tweet, a fan stated, “I’m convinced bts is going to disintegrate why have they just just made their own ig profiles.”

Meanwhile, some people simply believe that BTS members will remain together till they die.

“Okay, no one can persuade me to change my opinion… I am confident that BTS will not breakup till they are in their 50s, at the very least “a supporter wrote

BTS’s chart-topping single “Dynamite,” which became the first K-pop song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, created news in 2020. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.