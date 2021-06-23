Melora Hardin tells Melora Hardin what Jan saw in Michael Scott on ‘The Office.’

Fans of The Office enjoyed watching Michael Scott and Jan Levinson’s romance develop, even though they knew it would never last. During The Office Deep Dive podcast, Melora Hardin, who played Jan, discussed her perspective on Jan and Michael’s relationship, including why she believes Jan was into Michael.

What was it about Michael Scott on ‘The Office’ that Jan liked?

Jan and Michael were never the ideal relationship, which resulted in a lot of laughs amongst the mismatched characters.

Host Brian Baumgartner spoke with Hardin on the June 15 episode of The Office Deep Dive podcast about what she thinks Jan saw in Michael.

The actor revealed information about the characters’ relationship. Hardin stated, “I feel like she was truly brought up in a man’s environment.” “I believe she became more masculine on the outside than she was on the inside, as evidenced by her affects and behaviors. And I got the impression that a part of her was mourning the loss of her femininity. Michael’s puppy-like affection of her made her feel more feminine and womanly, and she felt like she could just be gentler with him.”

However, she agreed that Jan wasn’t kinder to Michael on the outside. Hardin added, “I just think inside… he just wouldn’t stop coming for her even when she was a horrible b*tch to him.” “I believe that simply made her feel cherished, like she could let down a little bit of that acquired macho guard.”

Melora Hardin thinks Michael and Jan loved each other, but were dysfunctional

When Baumgartner asked if there was “real love” between Michael and Jan, Hardin said she thought so but, of course, their relationship was anything but healthy.

“Yeah, I do,” she said. “I think it was completely dysfunctional, but I do. I think she didn’t even know that she was in love… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.