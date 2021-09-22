Melissa McCarthy claims Meghan Markle’s face ‘lit up’ when Prince Harry entered the room.

Melissa McCarthy has described a “sweet” scene she witnessed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the three were recording a movie for the duchess’ 40th birthday.

The “Spy” star called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s chemistry as “lovely” during an interview on the British morning show “Lorraine” on Tuesday. “I could tell he stepped in because we were talking and then [Meghan] said, ‘Oh hi!’ and her whole face lit up, and I was like, ‘Did Prince Harry just walk in the room?’” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said of the couple’s interaction, “I simply thought it was so lovely and real.”

The 51-year-old comedian went on to say that making a juggling appearance in his wife’s 40th birthday video was Prince Harry’s idea.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘Are you quirky and hilarious to boot?’ ‘That’s fantastic!’ I thought at the time… “I tip my hat to anyone who will do something unusual just for the sake of doing something weird,” the actress continued.

McCarthy also stated that she anticipated Prince Harry’s appearance in the video becoming a worldwide sensation. “When people see him creepily juggling outside a window, it’s so strange that I was like, ‘Nothing else will matter,’” she stated.

In August, the “Thunder Force” actor appeared alongside Markle in a film celebrating her 40th birthday, in which the duchess unveiled her 40×40 initiative. Markle asked 40 of her famous friends to volunteer 40 minutes of their time to teach women who are returning to work.

Adele, Amanda Gorman, Deepak Chopra, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and Stella McCartney were among those who volunteered.

During an appearance with “Access Hollywood” last month, McCarthy applauded Markle’s new campaign.

McCarthy remarked of the presentation, “She’s doing such a fantastic thing to commemorate her 40th.” “I just love how she’s like, ‘Oh, what can I do to make the world a better place and help some people out?’ ‘Well, that’s awfully nice,’ I thought.

While admirers praised Markle’s video and endeavor, some accused the duchess and McCarthy of disrespecting Queen Elizabeth II in the tape.

According to royal scholar Angela Levin, author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” the duo was mocking the Queen and her tea drinking habits. Both Markle and McCarthy are seen drinking tea in the video, with the latter sporting a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.