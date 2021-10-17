Melissa Joan Hart and Elisa Donovan are open to a revival of ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch.’

Elisa Donovan is open to a resurrection of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, the “Clueless” star, 50, discussed the prospect of starring in a relaunch of the ABC sitcom alongside costar-turned-good friend Melissa Joan Hart.

“I believe there have been so many new, diverse Sabrinas. On Netflix, there was a darker version. So, I’m not sure. I mean, it’d be a lot of fun. I’m not sure what the backstory is. Donovan told the site, “I believe a reunion could be great.”

“We were talking at Comic-Con, ‘Yeah, let’s do a reunion movie in Australia.'”

‘Let’s simply go,’ for example… “I guess everyone would be game,” she continued, referring to the cast of “Sabrina” reuniting at Stan Lee’s L.A. Comic Con in 2017.

Morgan Cavanaugh, one of Sabrina’s (Hart) housemates and resident adviser when she first arrived at Adams College, was played by Donovan. Beth Broderick, Caroline Rhea, Nate Richert, Jenna Leigh Green, Martin Mull, Soleil Moon Frye, Lindsay Sloane, and David Lascher starred in the popular ABC series.

From 1996 until 2003, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” aired on ABC for seven seasons. Donovan’s character initially appeared in Season 5, and from 2000 and 2003, she appeared in 55 episodes.

Hart, 45, paid tribute to “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” on Instagram last month to commemorate the show’s 25th anniversary. She posted a series of images of the group with a lengthy essay in which she reflected on her experience on the show.

“It has been brought to my attention that our show first aired on ABC 25 years ago today, September 27, 1996, for seven seasons. “We nicknamed it the little engine that could because it was in the shadows of the much-anticipated show #Clueless, but it endured, and we got to steal @reddonovan to join our entertaining cast,” Hart wrote, referring to Donovan.

“Tons of amazing guest actors, musical acts, and magic tv stunts over the years,” she continued. It was a wonderful ride, full with friendships and exciting moments! Thank you for your love and support in allowing us to do what we love, which is to make people smile!! “Have a wonderful #SabrinatheTeenageWitchDay!” Fans of Hart and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” marked the occasion by expressing their childhood memories of viewing the show.

"It was a lovely experience, and you were fantastic." Thanks.