Melissa Benoist (‘Supergirl’) Season 6 comes to a close with a thank-you to the fans and a farewell [photo].

Melissa Benoist said her goodbyes to the cast and crew of “Supergirl” as the show’s sixth and final season came to a close.

Benoist, who has been the program’s lead since its October 2015 launch, posted a set shot to Instagram on Friday, thanking her castmates and everyone who has worked on the show for an incredible six seasons.

“Thank you for a fantastic 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week [three red heart emoji],” the 32-year-old actress wrote with a photo of herself, David Harewood, and Chyler Leigh dressed up as superheroes.

“That’s all for @supergirlcw,” Benoist concluded.

David Stanwell said, “Ohh congrats darling, so amazing and what an awesome adventure.”

“Wonderful job!” Javicia Leslie threw in her two cents. Ruby Rose wrote, “Congratulations, gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, Benoist’s co-stars acknowledged their admiration for her and stated their joy at being a part of “Supergirl.”

“I adore you and everyone else! Congratulations, my buddy; I am honored to know you!” Samantha Rias, a.k.a. Reign, was played by Odette Annable in Season 3.

“I just adore you!! Jenna Dewan, who played Lucy Lane, said, “What a great show to have been a part of and what an incredible group to work with.”

“Awww so much love to you, sweetheart,” Esme Bianco wrote.

Benoist also shared a masked-up selfie of herself in her Supergirl outfit on her Instagram Stories.

Just over the iconic symbol, she wrote, “Saying goodbye to this glyph.” The S-shield is a symbol of optimism for the series as well as a family insignia for the House of El.

The Kara Danvers actress also retweeted Leigh’s post, which included a photo of the two of them together with the hashtag “@melissabenoist.” I’ll [red heart emoji]you always.” In the series, Leigh played Alex Danvers, her character’s sister.

Benoist spoke with Entertainment Weekly in March about the series’ final season. They had all agreed, she said, that it was time to wrap up Supergirl’s story.

“Yeah, I believe we’ve all come to this conclusion. She told EW, “We’re very happy of what we’ve been able to achieve in the last five, almost six years.” “It’s been quite a journey: switching networks, shooting in different places, and airing on different evenings. We’ve gone through a lot on this show, and I think we were all able to take a step back and say that creatively. Brief News from Washington Newsday.