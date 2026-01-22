Melissa Barrera’s ‘Your Monster’ Coming to Netflix for Valentine’s Day

Netflix is preparing for a unique Valentine’s Day offering with the release of Your Monster, a critically praised horror-romantic comedy starring Melissa Barrera. The genre-bending film, a mash-up of musical theater, breakup comedy, and practical creature effects, will be available to stream in the United States on February 14, 2026.

Originally released theatrically by Vertical Releasing after a standout premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Your Monster has quickly gained a cult following for its quirky narrative and unconventional approach to romance. The film’s Valentine’s Day debut positions it as an ideal “anti-Valentine’s” viewing experience for those seeking something offbeat this February.

A Twisted Take on Love and Monsters

Your Monster centers around Laura Franco, a sensitive actress whose life unravels after she is diagnosed with cancer and dumped by her narcissistic boyfriend, who also happens to be the playwright of a musical she helped develop. Retreating to her childhood home to recover, Laura finds herself living with a terrifying yet strangely charming monster that emerges from her closet. Rather than threatening her, the monster becomes an unlikely companion and eventually helps Laura regain her strength and voice in the aftermath of her personal crises.

The film, written and directed by Caroline Lindy, is described as a modern twist on the classic Beauty and the Beast trope. It features Barrera in a standout performance, alongside co-stars Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan, and Meghann Fahy. The film’s blend of horror and romantic comedy has earned it high praise, with a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an even higher 85% audience score.

Critics have noted that Your Monster is a film that thrives on surprise, with Megan McLahclan of The Contending advising audiences to go in with minimal expectations for the fullest experience. “It’s a horror film masquerading as a romantic comedy masquerading as a horror film,” McLahclan wrote. “The less you know, the better.”

With Netflix’s acquisition of the film, it becomes one of the two Vertical Releasing titles debuting on the platform in February 2026, alongside the indie crime comedy Bunny.

Will you be spending your Valentine’s Day with this offbeat creature feature? Check out Your Monster on Netflix US, available for streaming starting February 14, 2026.