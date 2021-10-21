Melissa Barrera Is Told By Courteney Cox To Stay Away From Her ‘Friends’ Apartment [Video].

On Wednesday, Courteney Cox uploaded a humorous video on Instagram in which she can be heard lecturing Melissa Barrera, her co-star in the upcoming film “Scream,” to get her “Friends” apartment back.

As Barrera attempted to enter the building, the 57-year-old actress, who played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, looked highly protective about the famed New York apartment.

Barrera is seen crossing the street at night at 90 Bedford St (a tourist destination in the city) and Cox calls her from across the street, according to the footage “Melissa, Melissa, Melissa! How are you doing? What are your plans?” “I’m just heading home,” Barrera said, pointing to the flat where Monica’s character used to stay with Rachel Green, played by actress Jennifer Aniston. Cox becomes territorial of the apartment right away, explaining to Barrera why it is off-limits.

“That’s strange… I don’t believe that is your residence “Barrera was informed by Cox. “I’m glad you joined the cast of ‘Scream,’ but this isn’t acceptable. This is a no-go zone.” Cox then chastised the 31-year-old actress, referencing to her newly released film “In The Heights,” and advising her to “return to the Heights.” Barrera responded with a humorous, “I know,” which was Monica’s catchphrase on the comedy.

“Friends” was a hit comedy that aired from 1994 to 2004 and was dubbed “the show that defined a generation.” In the meantime, “In the Heights” is a musical drama that premiered in June of this year.

Celebrities and fans shared their reactions to the video in the comments area.

Barrera did not put a stop to it “She even made a reference to “Friends” in the comments area, writing a phrase from the opening song, “But… I’ll be right there with you.” With a fire and smiling emoji, YouTuber Arron Crascall commented, “awesome ness.” Joel Taylor, a musician, simply wrote, “Hahahaha.” Fans praised Cox for collaborating with Barrera on this amusing video.

Cox’s next appearances will be on the shows “Shining Vale” and “Last Chance U.” In light of her upcoming film, “Scream,” which will be released exclusively in theaters on January 14, 2022, In 1996, the franchise’s first installment was released.

Barrera’s next project is the TV series “Breathe,” which is set to premiere in 2022.