Melanie Sykes of Celebrity Masterchef has a famous ex-husband who starred in Friends.

This month, the BBC’s Celebrity Masterchef returned for its 16th season.

Katie Price, Megan Mckenna, and Melanie Sykes are among the superstars on the bill this year.

Melanie Sykes has had previous success as a competitor on popular shows, coming in third place on I’m a Celebrity in 2014.

The 51-year-old rose to prominence as the co-host of Today with Des and Mel with TV personality Des O’Connor.

Melanie Sykes had various employment opportunities when she was younger because she played the baritone horn and her family was in a brass band, according to My London.

Melanie Sykes jumped right into the TV realm after landing a job as a host on The Big Breakfast.

In 2001, the mother of two married actor Daniel Caltagirone.

Daniel has a long career in film and television, having acted in films such as Death in Paradise and even a Friends episode.

Despite the fact that the two divorced in 2009, they appeared together on ITV’s This Morning to open up about their difficulties in finding an acceptable school for their autistic kid, according to the Express.

Melanie’s subsequent marriage to Jack Cockings, whom she married in 2013, was more shorter.

Melanie was detained at her North London residence on suspicion of a common attack on her then-husband, and the couple made headlines.

According to the Mirror, she received a warning, but Jack did not require hospital treatment. In 2016, the couple divorced.