Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter They Are Expecting Their First Child.

Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have had their first child. Carter announced the news on Instagram, saying that their baby Prince was born after Martin underwent an emergency C-section after a 13-hour labor.

The “I Want Candy” singer said in his announcement on Monday that his fiancée is doing well after the procedure. He posted with a photo of himself cutting their baby’s umbilical cord, “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor however my fiancé is in wonderful health thank you lord and the incredibly kind loving team here.”

“Prince is priceless.” I adore you, my son. As I cry on the phone, your mother adores you. My wonderful family, this is me cutting his umbilical cord #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin “I’m very proud of you, hunny, you did it,” he concluded. “I love you with all my heart and my lovely blessings from God.”

Carter had uploaded clips from the birthing suite on his Instagram Stories before posting the shot to keep his fans updated on the baby’s progress.

Martin had a miscarriage two months after the pair revealed their pregnancy in April, and the couple announced their pregnancy in June 2020. “She miscarried due to stress conditions,” Carter claimed at the time during a YouTube webcast.

“We’re going to give it some time, let her heal up, and then try again.” That is something we both desire. “I’ve got to look after her,” he added.

Martin shared a photo of a sonogram on Instagram in April, implying that they were expecting again.

Carter shared his excitement to become a father in an interview with People in April 2020. “We both wanted it,” he remarked, adding, “and we both tried for it.” I’m only thinking about the future and being a father. I aspire to be a decent father. I’m focused; my music career has been going well, and I’ve been touring, having my clothing line out, and all of the other things I have going for me that aren’t really related to music. “My family is the most essential thing to me.”