Melanie Lynskey was devastated by the cancellation of ‘Togetherness,’ saying, ‘I would’ve done that show forever.’

Melanie Lynskey is still upset about the cancellation of “Togetherness.”

Lynskey, 44, chatted with Us Weekly recently about her now-defunct HBO comedy series “Togetherness,” which ran from 2015 to 2016. When the network opted not to extend the show after two seasons, she stated that she wasn’t ready to say goodbye.

“Oh, my gosh,” says the narrator. It’s one of the biggest heartbreaks I’ve ever experienced. “It’s difficult to talk about,” she said of the show’s cancellation to the publication. “It’s the same thing when you bring up a friend’s ex-boyfriend. It was just one of life’s greatest pleasures. I could have done the show for the rest of my life. “I’d have just kept doing it indefinitely.” Amanda Peet, Steve Zissis, and Mark Duplass, who co-created and co-directed the show with his brother Jay Duplass, also starred in the HBO series. The film “Togetherness” was about marriage and friendship. Michelle Pierson, Brett’s (Mark Duplass) wife, was played by Lynskey.

According to Lynskey, the Duplass brothers had already written the most of Season 3 when HBO decided not to renew it. She confessed that the cancellation of the show came as a complete surprise to her.

“I wasn’t privy to what happened or why it wasn’t picked up again, but it just stopped going.” And all I could think was, ‘No!’ “It was fantastic,” she added.

Lynskey went on to state that she hopes to work with Peet again in the future, calling her former co-star “amazing.”

In the short-lived dramatic comedy, Peet, 49, played Tina, the sister of Lynskey’s character Michelle. Michelle and Brett were trying to mend their marriage in Season 2 of “Togetherness,” while Tina and Alex (Zissis) chose to finally have sex in the final scene.

When Michelle and her business colleague, David (John Ortiz), slept together after a work conference, the gaps in Michelle and Brett’s relationship got even deeper.

Lynskey claims she has no idea what the creators have planned for Michelle and Brett in Season 3, but she thinks the show was “very daring in letting the viewers want both things.”

“You want Michelle’s character and Brett to work it out, but you also want Michelle and David to have this thing because they had such amazing chemistry.” And in that scene, it was incredibly lovely,” she explained. “I thought it was, you know, I read it in the screenplay and was like, oh my gosh,” says the actor. I literally swooned. I was one of them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.