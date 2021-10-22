Melanie C Talks ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Reunion, Life After ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Following her dismissal from “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, Melanie C opened out about her life. The singer stated on Thursday’s broadcast of Entertainment Tonight that she was “surprised” to be out of the dancing competition.

“It’s unreal because it’s so intense,” she explained.

“I was completely dedicated. Everyone on the show is, and then it’s all over. I had hoped and expected to stay a little longer.” Despite being removed, the English actress went on to explain that she is “amazed” by the “outpouring of love and support” she has received on social media, which she expresses her gratitude for.

“I believe there’s an entire album ready to be composed as a result of this event,” she said. “I’ve accomplished a lot in my life.” I’ve been extremely lucky. My professional life has been fantastic. I’ve been a Spice Girl, a solo artist, performed in theater, and done a variety of other things, but nothing has prepared me for this.” She also stated that, while she still has “a little bit of healing to do,” her “DWTS” experience has provided her with “so many benefits,” such as the ability to refocus her attention on music.

Melanie C also spoke about how rejoining with the Spice Girls in 2019 helped her achieve self-acceptance.

“In 2019, I was back on stage with the Spice Girls,” she said. “In the United Kingdom, we had these great stadium gigs, and I was Sporty Spice for the first time in a long time.” It made me realize that she’s always there, never leaving. I don’t transform into her; she’s already here.” Melanie C is getting ready for the release of “Spice 25,” a deluxe edition of the Spice Girls’ debut album, which will be released just in time for the group’s 25th anniversary. Apart from being a repackaged and remastered version of the original album, the singer revealed that “Spice 25” will also include demos and unreleased material.

“I think it’ll be a hit with the true enthusiasts who enjoy collecting all of the stuff.” She continued, “It brought up so many memories.”