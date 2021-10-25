Melanie C and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform the Spice Girls’ “2 Become 1” at a benefit concert.

Melanie Chisholm, popularly known as Melanie C and Sporty Spice, performed an acoustic version of “2 Become 1” with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at Audacy’s 8th Annual “We Can Survive” concert on Saturday night.

Fans of both groups were enthusiastic about the concert, which took place in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Martin reminded the crowd before the historic event that he had always wanted to sing a duet with one of the Spice Girls.

“We were thinking about how we could make this concert extra spectacular in 40 minutes, and we thought, ‘Well, this is Hollywood, this is Los Angeles,’ and we thought, ‘Well, when you make a wish, it might just come true,'” Martin stated before introducing Melanie to the audience.

“One of our ambitions is to perform a song with a Spice Girl. This is what we’ve been waiting for for the past 24 years. So, I’m not sure whether it’s possible, but if we all went really quiet and just murmured, “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if a Spice Girl suddenly materialized out of nowhere?” Please accept my warmest greetings from England and the United Kingdom, as well as the Spice Girls. “Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, aka a genuine icon,” he stated before beginning their duet of “2 Become 1,” which Billboard hailed as “a sexual anthem.”

The Spice Girls’ debut album, “Spice,” was published in 1996, and the song “2 Become 1” is from it. In 1997, the single reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and the album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Audacy posted a video of the duo performing on Twitter. “@coldplay just brought out sporty spice @melaniecmusic #WeCanSurvive,” it said in the caption. Melanie, meanwhile, took to Twitter to explain how the duet came to be.

“What a terrific, unexpected night!” exclaims the narrator.

Melanie started tweeting on Sunday. “I texted Chris to let him know we’d be attending his @imlistening @audacy #wecansurvive show at the @HollywoodBowl, and the next thing I know, he’s on FaceTime with me at the nail salon, inviting me to join him on stage!” She also posted a video of their backstage rehearsal.

"Well, what could I say in response to such an offer!" Thank you for an incredible night and experience, @coldplay. Hopefully, I'll be able to return to @HollywoodBowl with three certains shortly.