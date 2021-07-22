Melania Trump’s address is unknown, and she hasn’t seen her husband Donald ‘a lot of times,’ according to reports.

According to a source, Melania Trump spends the most of her time apart from her husband, Donald Trump.

Michael Wolff, the New York Times best-selling author of “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” discussed his interaction with the former president and his wife. According to Wolff, the ex-First Lady is rarely seen with Trump, and no one knows where Melania resides.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, he said, “Nobody actually knows where Melania resides.”

“She doesn’t spend a lot of time with him. This was true when he was President, and it is true now. People in Trump’s circle still have questions, but they don’t want to ask them. It’s still the third rail, which no one dares to touch.”

Wolff was also curious about the relationship between the former president and his wife. When he received an invitation to dine with the former first couple at Trump’s Florida beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, early this year, he thought he’d found an answer. He even revealed what transpired over their shared dinner.

Melania and Trump, he claimed, “carried it off with amazing elan.” “Dinner felt like a wedding reception, with Donald and Melania at the head table greeting guests throughout.”

When the 67-year-old author received an invitation to interview Trump two months after leaving the White House, he was taken aback. He was apparently invited when Trump learned that Wolff was writing on his third book about him and that he has positive reviews.

“’That man gets ratings, let’s see him,’ Trump replied. So I was invited to Mar-a-Lago to interview former President Barack Obama and have supper with him and Melania Trump,” Wolff added. “After several hours of sitting with him, I was invited to supper. It was surreal; it was as though we were closest friends.”

Trump’s reaction to Wolff’s books was also shared. The former president reportedly did not approve of them, but he did not blame the author for writing them.

“‘These books you write were really harsh and terribly incorrect, but I don’t blame you; I blame my people,” he continued. Then we were off and running, with me listening and him talking for the better part of the afternoon,” Wolff continued.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump have spent the summer apart. After their Mother’s Day brunch, the ex-President went to New Jersey without Melania and their son, Barron, in May. In the meantime, the mother and son had been seen in New York. They. Brief News from Washington Newsday.