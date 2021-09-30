Melania Trump was dubbed “Rapunzel” by Secret Service agents because she rarely leaves the White House, according to a book.

According to a book, Melania Trump gained a reputation for seldom leaving the White House throughout her husband’s presidency.

Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s former chief of staff, is launching a book called “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” In it, Grisham asserts that the former first lady was dubbed “Rapunzel” by Secret Service operatives.

The spies apparently gave Trump the nickname because, like the Disney princess confined in a tower, he rarely left the White House. According to Grisham, the agents would want to be placed on her details so that they could spend more time with their families, as reported by The Washington Post.

Trump spent her time at the White House with her son, Barron, or her parents. She was working on one of her “two children,” according to Grisham, her photo albums.

Grisham went on to say that during the epidemic, the ex-First Lady spent two hours re-enacting the White House tennis pavilion ribbon-cutting because she hadn’t gotten the correct picture weeks before. During the Capitol disturbance, she was apparently allegedly working on a rug picture shoot.

Trump is dissatisfied with Grisham’s work because it addresses her rage over her husband’s affairs, her desire to travel in comfort, and her concerns about her English accent. The former first lady has already issued a statement in response to Grisham’s planned book, accusing him of wanting fame and fortune.

“It’s clear what this book’s goal is. It’s an attempt to atone for her bad performance as Press Secretary, as well as failed personal relationships and inappropriate behavior in the White House. In a statement to People, Melania Trump’s office stated of Grisham’s book, “She attempts to achieve significance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump” through deception and betrayal.

Meanwhile, after Donald Trump’s election loss, the Trumps relocated to their Florida beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, earlier this year. The former first couple does not spend much time together, and nobody really knows where Trump lives, according to Michael Wolff, the New York Times bestselling book of “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.”

He told the Daily Mail, “No one actually knows where Melania resides.” “She doesn’t spend a lot of time with him. This was true when he was President, and it is true now. People in Trump’s circle still have questions, but they don’t want to ask them. It’s still the third rail, which no one dares to touch.”

“I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” by John Grisham, will. Brief News from Washington Newsday.