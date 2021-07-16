Melania Trump allegedly turned down four invitations to a White House election night party, according to a book.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the former first lady was reportedly uncomfortable hosting an election night celebration at the White House in November. According to Michael C. Bender’s new book “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” she turned down Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ request to use the president’s mansion three times. The ex-FLOTUS, on the other hand, eventually lost the battle.

Meadows returned to Melania nine days before Election Day to explain why the White House was the greatest option. The Trump International Hotel was the initial location, but it was constrained by local constraints.

According to the book, Melania was described as saying Meadows, “I’m not comfortable with that.”

Melania’s emotions about the occasion were corroborated by Timothy Harleth, the White House chief usher, and Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s former spokesman. They also warned her about the party’s possible length.

Melania’s major concern was that in the fall of 2020, she, her husband, and their son, Barron, would all test positive for COVID-19. She allegedly reiterated her refusal to hold the celebration at the White House.

According to the book, Melania replied, “Win or lose, there will be protests that night.” “If these folks can’t get out, are we going to end up with a 300-person slumber party at the White House?”

Meadows reportedly took his request to Trump’s son-in-law and key adviser, Jared Kushner, who brought the problem to Trump’s attention when Melania rejected the proposal for the fourth time.

Trump contacted Melania from Air Force One four days before the election. Melania Trump did not object when Trump told her about the White House night party, according to Bender. Instead, she chose to keep herself and their son, Barron, separate from the crowd. Melania told her husband, “This is your night, do what you’re going to do.” “You’re going to do it anyway,” says the narrator.

“She’d live with Barron and her parents at the White House and only come out if Trump required her to stand next to him for a public speech,” Bender added.

Melania Trump is fiercely protective of her daughter. The mother and son were last seen in New York together.