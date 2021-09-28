Mel Thompson, a YouTube star, died at the age of 35; the cause of death is unknown.

Mel Thompson, a YouTube sensation and makeup artist, died on Sunday at the age of 35. Her husband posted a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram on Monday, but did not reveal the cause of her death.

Mel unfortunately passed away yesterday, according to her husband’s Instagram post. “Choosing just ten images is quite difficult. We have lost a lovely individual. I simply wanted to capture the joy she brought. I’ve had to respond to a slew of texts from individuals who were just checking in on her and had no idea she’d passed away. It’s wonderful to see how much she was adored. He went on to say, “And she loved all of you back.”

Thompson’s husband also described her as a “pillar” of their family who always went out of her way to be there for him and their children.

“The kids would never stop talking to her, and she was always talking to them and trying to help them with their problems. And no matter how horrible she was feeling, she always rubbed my back when I came in and hopped on the bed next to her as she was working nonstop to produce content.”

While her talent and knowledge as an artist are well known, those close to her know how absolutely great she was as a person, he said.

“She would have done anything without hesitation to aid anyone. He wrote, “I wish I had her back.”

Thompson was recognized for her cosmetic tutorials and product evaluations, with at least 170,000 YouTube subscribers and 55,000 Instagram followers. Her most recent YouTube video was posted on September 24.

As word of Thompson’s death spread online, fans, fellow makeup artists, and YouTube stars went to social media to express their condolences. Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge was one of them, commenting on Thompson’s Instagram post and remembering him as a beautiful person.

She wrote, “I’m terribly disappointed and shocked.” “My heart goes out to my friends and family… it’s extremely awful. Mel, may you rest in peace and thank you for being so wonderful.”

Nikkia Joy, another YouTube sensation, turned to Instagram to express her horror at Thompson’s abrupt death, writing, “I am in absolute shock.” This is the most terrible news I’ve ever heard. I am heartbroken for your loss; the world will be a different place without Mel.”