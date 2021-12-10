Megumi Fushiguro vs. Exploding Body Parts in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 168 Leaks, Spoilers

If Reggie wasn’t bad enough, Megumi Fushiguro will have to deal with other Culling Game players who want to murder him and take his points. Chapter 168 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will introduce a few of new characters. “Tokyo Colony 1 – Part 8,” according to reports, is the title of the upcoming chapter. Ducky, a Twitter user, has revealed the “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 168 leaks and spoilers. The chapter begins with an eyeball that explodes. It becomes evident that the eyeball belongs to a player named Hazenoki Iori, who has a total of 35 points.

Iori has the ability to pull off portions of his body and use them as weapons against enemies. He has the ability to make a body part explode. Fushiguro avoids the exploding eyeball, but Remi keeps attacking him with her hair.

Reggie uses papers to splatter gasoline on Fushiguro in other places. Iori comes and throws several exploding teeth at Fushiguro. Iori and Reggie are clearly unconcerned about Remi being caught in the blast.

To protect Remi from the explosion, Fushiguro pushes her inside a room. Despite his saving her, she attacks him with her scorpion hair. She claims she needs to know if Fushiguro cares about her and will defend her. He becomes enraged because Remi believes that words are more important than actions.

The person who Fushiguro flung from the building emerges out of nowhere. Hari Chizuru is his name, and he has a total of 28 points. He tells him he climbed back up, but before he can finish, a Kogane comes in front of the players and informs them of Higuruma’s new rule.

Fushiguro smiles as he throws Chizuru down the building, and this time he is followed. Fushiguro grabs his head and crushes it with a weapon as they fall down. He stabs the guy after landing on the ground, gaining five points.

Reggie and Iori are trailing him, and Fushiguro wonders if Remi has given up on him. However, it is still a two-on-one fight.

Iori spits his teeth at the opponent near the end of the chapter, but a guy named Takaba Fumhiko emerges and blocks the explosion.

Fans may read Chapter 168 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” online at Manga Plus and Viz. The chapter’s digital edition is set to be released on Sunday.