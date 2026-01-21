Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Birth of Daughter Mikey Moon Via Surrogate

Meghan Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, are overjoyed with the arrival of their third child, a baby girl named Mikey Moon Trainor, born via surrogate on January 18, 2026. The couple announced the news on January 20, sharing heartfelt messages and gratitude for the support they received throughout their family journey.

Gratitude for Surrogate and Support Network

The couple’s announcement was a touching tribute to their surrogate, who played a crucial role in expanding their family. “Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” Trainor wrote in a joint Instagram post with Sabara. The announcement, which also featured images of Mikey in a hospital beanie and her older brothers Riley and Barry bonding with her, garnered widespread congratulations from both fans and celebrities.

Trainor and Sabara expressed their deep appreciation for the medical team involved in the process. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible,” Trainor shared. The couple emphasized that their decision to pursue surrogacy was made after careful discussions with medical professionals, prioritizing the health and safety of both the surrogate and the baby.

The couple’s sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, have warmly embraced their new sister, with Riley and Barry even having a say in her middle name. “Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name,” Trainor revealed, bringing an extra layer of joy to the announcement. The couple shared that they are “over the moon in love with this precious girl” and looking forward to family time with their new addition.

A Journey to Parenthood Filled with Challenges and Joy

The road to parenthood for Trainor and Sabara has not been without its difficulties. The couple married in 2018, and their first child, Riley, was born on February 8, 2021. However, Riley’s birth was complicated, as he did not wake up immediately after delivery, requiring a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit. Trainor later revealed that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the traumatic experience.

Despite the challenges, Trainor has remained steadfast in her love for motherhood. “Being a parent isn’t easy—especially not today,” she said in a 2025 interview. “Yet, being a mom is my favorite thing in the world.” Trainor also expressed her desire for a larger family. “I want four kids, and I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but I know that’s what my heart really wants,” she shared, reflecting on her dream of expanding their family further.

The couple’s second child, Barry, arrived on July 1, 2023, coincidentally marking the seventh anniversary of Trainor and Sabara’s first date. The experience of Barry’s birth was also filled with challenges, including a transverse position and a c-section, but Trainor celebrated the success of the delivery and the chance to hold Barry for skin-to-skin contact.

Throughout her journey, Trainor has been vocal about the emotional toll of parenthood, urging other parents to seek help when needed. “If you’re a parent and feel like you can’t ask for help, know that you can,” she advised, adding that even small gestures like talking to friends or family can provide vital support.

As the couple enjoys the early moments with their newborn daughter, Trainor and Sabara continue to express their gratitude for the support of their close-knit team. “We are blessed to be in this situation,” Trainor said, acknowledging the support of her nanny, family, and doctors.

Looking ahead, Trainor remains committed to her dream of having a larger family. “I still want four, four is my dream… but baby number two, he’s testing me,” she joked in a 2025 interview. With Mikey Moon’s arrival, the couple’s family has grown, but their journey may not be over just yet.