Meghan Markle’s Statement is being questioned on Twitter. She was unfamiliar with the Royal Family.

The social media discussion over how much Meghan Markle knew about the royal family and Prince Harry before she began seeing him in 2016 was revived lately by a royal biographer.

Prior to meeting Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex remarked in an interview with the BBC in 2017 that she didn’t know much about the royal family or how big of a deal he was in the United Kingdom. “You don’t grow up with the same awareness of the royal family as I did because I’m from the United States. And so, while I now see that there is a global interest in him, I didn’t know much about him at the time,” she explained.

Some royal fans and social media users, on the other hand, argued that royal biographer Andrew Morton’s recent article for the Daily Mail, headed “Why Diana is the third wheel in Harry and Meghan’s marriage,” seemed to suggest otherwise.

“Tears streamed down the cheeks of 16-year-old Meghan Markle and her friends as they watched the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, never more so than when the cameras zoomed in on the Royal coffin,” wrote Morton, author of “Diana: In Pursuit of Love,” “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,” and other books about the British royal family.

According to anonymous “family friends,” Markle was enamored with Princess Diana’s elegance and humanitarian mission. He further claimed that Markle had attended the late princess’ wedding to Prince Charles with her friend Suzy Ardakani, whose mother had given her a copy of the biography “Princess, Diana: Her True Story.”

Morton’s claims appeared to contradict Markle’s prior statements, according to some royal enthusiasts.

“So, which is it?” says the narrator. One person tweeted, “She cried at his mother’s funeral or she didn’t know who he was when they met?”

Another said, “I thought she didn’t know them.”

“Can you tell me which is which?” She had no idea who the royal family was? Or has she become enamored with them since then?” a third user commented “From [Meghan], the falsehoods and more lies.”

Some commenters advised others to refrain from bringing Princess Diana’s name into the discussion.

“Oh, for the love of God, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, It’s bizarre. One guy wrote, “Leave her to RIP.”

Other royal fans, on the other hand, are more interested in Markle’s recent New York City tour with Prince Harry, as well as her stunning appearances during their three-day stay.

One fan tweeted, “I believe in Meghan Markle supremacy.”

