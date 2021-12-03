Meghan Markle’s Legal Battle: Why Is A Royal Biographer ‘Disappointed’ With Her Victory?

The latest verdict in Meghan Markle’s long legal struggle with the publisher of the Mail on Sunday has been panned by a royal biographer.

Angela Levin, a journalist and Prince Harry biographer, commented on the Duchess of Sussex’s big judicial victory against Associated Newspapers in her privacy and copyright infringement case on Thursday.

The British newspaper was attempting to overturn a February judgement that said it had violated Markle’s privacy by publishing a letter she addressed to her father, Thomas. The appeal was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in London, which described the duchess’ letter as “personal, private, and not subjects of justifiable public concern.” The author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” in an interview with TalkRadio’s Mike Graham, claimed she was “disappointed” with the verdict, stating that the judges were only concerned with how much of Markle’s letter was published by Mail on Sunday and not with the duchess’ alleged lying.

“I’m quite unhappy in the appellate court judges because they put [greater emphasis on]the quantity of words you used from a letter… rather than actually telling untruths about what happened or a lack of recall about it,” Levin added.

The author of “Diana’s Babies” went on to say she doesn’t believe Markle’s claim that she forgot about emails she sent with an adviser who was supposed to brief the authors of “Finding Freedom,” an unofficial biography about her and Prince Harry.

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday said that Markle wrote her letter to her father knowing it would be published, and that by cooperating with the authors, she made private material public. However, a judge ruled on Thursday that Markle forgetting her correspondence with her former communications secretary Jason Knauf “was at best a regrettable lapse of memory on her part but did not bear on the problems,” according to the judgement. Levin stated that someone with “a mind as acute and bright as Meghan’s” would be unlikely to forget her talk with her aide.

The biographer also pointed out that the Mail on Sunday repeated 585 of the 1,250 words in the letter to the duchess' estranged father in five articles to refute unfavourable reports about Thomas' behavior. While "it would have been reasonable to publish a very tiny part of the letter for that purpose," the judges stated on Thursday that "it was not essential to reveal half the contents of the letter." So [Meghan] would if they only used 300 words.