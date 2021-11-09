Meghan Markle’s Irreconcilable Differences Thomas Markle Jr. Expresses regret to the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry for previous letters.

Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle’s estranged brother, recognized he was wrong for writing a harsh letter to the Duke of Sussex before their royal wedding.

Thomas Jr. is a contestant on “Big Brother: VIP” in Australia. He read aloud his apology letter to Prince Harry and Markle for his harsh letter for the groom-to-be before their wedding in one episode. In a letter to Prince Harry, he asked him to postpone the wedding and cautioned him that marrying his sister would be his family’s “worst mistake.” Thomas Jr. stated in his most recent letter that what he done was the “biggest mistake of his life.” “Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I’m very sorry for the nasty, hateful letter I wrote to you prior to your wedding,” he stated as he read the letter from Page Six.

“I want you both to know that it did not come from the real me, but from a very dark and hurtful part of my heart… I am not a cruel person, and I have more love to give than anything else.” Thomas Jr. wrote two letters, one to Prince Harry and the other to his younger sister. Markle’s “little piece of Hollywood celebrity has gone to her head,” he wrote in a letter to Prince Harry, turning her into a “jaded, shallow, egotistical lady who will make a farce out of you and the royal family lineage.” Thomas Jr. claims he was upset when Markle referred to him as “distant family.” “I was very upset and bewildered because of the incredible closeness and relationship we experienced growing up together,” he said, “and all I could do was throw up a protection wall to protect my heart.” “I see that it was immature and incorrect, and I deeply regret it.” After writing a letter to Prince Harry, Thomas Jr. wrote another for Markle a week later. He asked his sister to send invitations to their royal wedding in his second letter.

"It does hurt my sentiments that I, along with the rest of the family, were not invited to your wedding," he wrote. "However, it is not too late to invite me and your entire family." It would be the ideal time, according to him.