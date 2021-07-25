Meghan Markle’s half-sister backs her father’s bid for grandkids Archie and Lilia’s visitation rights.

Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister, expressed support for their father after learning of his plans to take the duchess and her husband Prince Harry to court.

Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father, revealed plans to petition the California courts for the right to see his grandkids, Archie, two, and newborn Lili, one month, earlier this week.

Samantha responded to her half-news sister’s by saying it was “cruel” for her half-sister to keep their father away from two of his grandchildren in a statement to Us Weekly.

“With the exception of Archie and Lilibet, my father has always been a fantastic father and grandfather to all of his grandchildren. My sister was terrible in keeping him out of her life from the wedding till now, and in depriving him as a grandfather of one of life’s greatest joys while he is still living, which is seeing his grandchildren,” the author stated.

Samantha went on to state that she agrees with Thomas’ “determination to ask the courts to use his naturally endowed grandparents’ rights to visit his grandkids.”

“Grandparents do have an interest in their grandchildren, and it’s unfortunate that he has to go to court to formalize his rights rather than my sister doing the right thing and being the humanitarian that she claims to be, which inadvertently also deprives the two children of meeting their grandfather before he passes away, and at the very least having a photograph that they can look back on,” she explained.

Samantha further claimed that her half-sister is “totally clueless of her children’s best interests in the short and long term.”

Thomas told Fox News that he wants to take his daughter and Prince Harry to court so he can meet his two small grandchildren.

From his home in Rosarito, Mexico, Thomas told the newspaper, “We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s terrible behavior.” “Archie and Lili are two young girls. They have nothing to do with politics. They aren’t being used as pawns. They aren’t taking part in the game. They’re also royal, with the same rights as any other member of the royal family.”

Markle has a strained relationship with her father and half-sister.

The duchess spoke about her troubled relationship with her father in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey, stating she could never “reconcile” with him for staging images for the press and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.