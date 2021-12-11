Meghan Markle’s father slams her claims that she grew up eating salads at a fast food joint.

Meghan Markle’s father has reacted to her allegations that she grew up eating salads at a fast food joint.

The Duchess of Sussex stated in an October letter to Congress campaigning for paid leave for all that she “grew up on the $4.99 salad bar” at Sizzler family restaurants and that “dining out was something exceptional” for her family when she was a child.

During an exclusive interview with The Sun, her father, Thomas Markle, stated that while they were not wealthy, their family status was not as severe as her daughter had described in her letter.

From his home in Rosarito, Mexico, Thomas told the publication, “She’s never, ever, ever had to worry about anything like that in her life.”

“We’d go to the greatest restaurants in town, and Sizzler would be the most convenient.” We never had to scrounge for money and could just go to the salad bar. She ate from the salad bar, but she also ate a meal.” Thomas also chastised his daughter for using the title “duchess” in her letter to Congress, saying it was “absolutely incorrect.” He also spoke about Meghan’s recent legal success against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, over a letter she wrote to her father in 2018. The publisher’s attempt to have a trial in the privacy and copyright dispute was dismissed by the Court of Appeal, which stated that reprinting parts of the letter obviously violated her privacy.

Thomas had written the letter to the Mail on Sunday in response to what he considered to be inaccurate media reports.

The ruling “upset” the duchess’s father, who told The Sun that he “still can’t speak my tale and defend myself.”

“I had hoped for a fair trial, but it is no longer going to trial.” It’s completely absurd. “The British system has failed me,” Thomas admitted. “How can it be secret unless it’s stamped ‘private’ on top of the letter?” It makes no sense to me. I’m not sure how anyone can get by if that’s British law.” Thomas stated that he is considering producing a YouTube video in which he will read the unpublished portions of Meghan’s letter to him, and that he feels it is only a matter of time until the entire letter is made public.

"I still adore my kid, but I despise who she's turned into." She's evolved.