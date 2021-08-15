Meghan Markle’s father refers to her as a “liar” and claims that she has changed after meeting Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle, 77, made the accusations during an interview with GB News on Thursday, where host Dan Wootton brought up Piers Morgan’s dismissal from “Good Morning Britain” after he refused to apologize for saying he didn’t believe what the Duchess of Sussex said in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

“No, she lied,” the former lighting director replied when asked if his daughter was telling the truth during the shocking interview. She’s been deceiving people for a year. She’s been lying about a variety of topics.”

“How could you possibly lie about the archbishop, I mean, how could you possibly lie about the archbishop?” How could you say we were married three days before we were supposed to be wedded?” “The lies are so clear that I don’t know why she makes them or speaks them,” Thomas continued.

Three days before their wedding on May 19, 2018, Meghan and Prince Harry had a secret ceremony held by the archbishop of Canterbury in the backyard of their home, according to Winfrey. The archbishop, however, told the Italian newspaper la Repubblica that the couple’s legal wedding day was May 19, but added, “But I won’t disclose what transpired at any additional meetings.”

Meghan’s father went on to say that the duchess’ claimed behavior was “new” and that she wasn’t capable of lying before meeting her husband.

“This has been going on since Harry. “Here, Harry is the influence,” Thomas asserted, blaming his son-in-law. “I don’t sure if he or she is to blame, but I believe Harry and his ‘Soho buddies’ have altered her for the worse, not for the better.”

Thomas, who was supposed to guide his daughter down the aisle at her royal wedding in 2018, claims he hasn’t heard from the newlyweds since he had to cancel his presence owing to terrible chest problems and heart surgery.

“If your parent or child is in the hospital, wouldn’t you be concerned, even if you are angry with them, about whether they will live or die?” He went on to say, “They don’t answer or respond in any manner shape or form.” “She [Meghan] has evolved; she is no longer the daughter I knew. My daughter used to be a lot more kind and loving than she is now.”

Meghan's statement about him in her Oprah interview, in which she said, "I truly can't imagine,"