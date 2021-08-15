Meghan Markle’s estranged father responds to reports that she is considering a presidential run.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father believes she has no plans to run for office in the near future.

During an interview with GB News on Thursday, Thomas Markle addressed many claims regarding the Duchess of Sussex, including rumors that she has political ambitions. GB News’ Dan Wootton stated during the interview that he has heard from “a lot of individuals” who “know Meghan very well” that the former actress has intentions to run for president someday.

The former lighting director, on the other hand, dismissed the rumor as a “joke.”

“I believe it’s a complete joke from beginning to end,” Thomas told the host. “I don’t believe she aspires to be a mayor. I don’t believe she aspires to be a governor or president. I don’t believe that’s on her mind.”

“If someone says that, it might be cute,” the 77-year-old remarked, “but, you know, Oprah [Winfrey] would push her out of the way anyway if that came up.”

For a long time, there have been rumors that Markle might run for office. According to Vanity Fair, the duchess’ biographer, Omid Scobie, previously told a documentary that she “had her eyes set on the US presidency.”

“Meghan is the American dream personified. Meghan might become president one day, according to the author of “Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.”

The duchess “would seriously consider running for president,” according to an unnamed “close friend” of Markle, according to Vanity Fair.

“One of the reasons she was so adamant about keeping her American citizenship was so she could pursue a career in politics,” a friend stated.

Meanwhile, royal writer Tom Bower, who is presently working on a book on the Duchess of Sussex, speculated in a recent Sun column that she could follow in the footsteps of Hollywood stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and enter politics.

Thomas attacked the duchess and her husband Prince Harry for their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, in addition to speculating on her daughter’s future intentions.

“Meghan and Harry are on a mission to take over the world. “It’s awful to attack his 95-year-old grandmother,” the 77-year-old told GB News.

“It’s humiliating they’re doing this,” he said, “it’s embarrassing for them to be instructing me a few years ago to ‘never talk to the press,’ but then they spend hours on an Oprah show.”

Since he faked paparazzi images and canceled his presence at, Markle and her father have been estranged. Brief News from Washington Newsday.