Meghan Markle’s biographer, Prince Harry, discusses his relationship with the Sussexes.

Following the release of the paperback edition of his and Carolyn Durand’s unauthorized biography on the Sussexes, co-author Omid Scobie is opening up about his friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Scobie discussed his experience reporting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as the influence of the blockbuster book on his friendship with the pair, in an interview with Tatler.

He said that he was one of just three journalists invited to Markle’s final solo appearance as a working royal before she traveled out of the United Kingdom to live with Prince Harry and their kid in California. During the emotional engagement, Scobie recounted exchanging “a big parting hug” with the duchess in Buckingham Palace and Markle telling him, “It didn’t have to be this way.”

Scobie stated that his work with Us Weekly and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as his “careful” reporting, may have influenced his invitation.

“I believe she wanted to share that final moment because it is historically significant. But also to do it in a safe environment,” he told the publication.

Scobie also addressed rumors regarding the Sussexes’ involvement in the book “Finding Freedom,” which had direct statements from the duchess despite Prince Harry and Markle’s legal team claiming that the pair and the authors did not collaborate.

According to the royal journalist, they spoke with people who were close to Markle and knew her intimately, albeit some of them took months to react.

“One of the things we’ve been fortunate with is that Meghan’s friends, both past and present, have been really worried about her challenges and the way the person they know is being portrayed in the news. He continued, “I think [it was helpful]for them to be able to provide some insight into how she was experiencing.”

“Individuals who said no at first as things got worse suddenly replied to an email we’d written six or seven months to a year ago – people who’d just grown progressively dissatisfied with the stuff they’d read and how far [different]that is from what truly goes on,” Scobie continued.

Following the publishing of “Finding Freedom,” which covers their departure from royal life and includes a fresh epilogue about their relationship, the author claimed he is confused about his relationship with Prince Harry and Markle. Brief News from Washington Newsday.