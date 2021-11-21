Meghan Markle’s Aunt Claims the Duchess of Sussex never contacted her after the death of her ‘Doting’ Uncle.

Meghan Markle’s aunt claims that months after the duchess’ uncle died, her niece has not contacted her.

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the Duchess of Sussex’s uncle, died on Aug. 27 after a protracted struggle with congestive heart failure.

He was 72 years old at the time.

In a recent interview with Mirror U.K., Johnson’s widow, Pam, claimed that in the nearly three months since her husband’s death, she has received “no words of condolence” from Markle.

“I know Meghan is aware of his death because her mother, Doria, is aware.” And she’s confident she told Meghan about it. “There’s no way Meghan isn’t aware,” the 68-year-old added. “Some of my relatives are disappointed that she hasn’t contacted them.” Pam claimed her husband would have “liked to have reconciled” with Markle before his death, and she is still hoping for a response from her niece today.

“I understand Meghan has a lot on her plate because of her royal status. But it still stings not to hear from her,” she explained.

Markle was “extremely close” to their family, according to Pam, and spent many nights at their house. According to Pam, the duchess was also close friends with her son, Sean.

Markle’s aunt also stated that when she was a youngster, her husband spent a lot of time with the former actress. When Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was busy working, Joseph’s mother Jeanette – Markle’s grandmother — reportedly helped raise the duchess. When Jeanette later had a stroke, Markle assisted her grandma in caring for her and even drove her to doctor’s appointments.

Pam, on the other hand, claimed that as Markle grew up and became an actress, they “drifted away.”

Pam told the source that Markle hasn’t spoken to her or her uncle since December 2017, when he shared photos of her with the press, including a never-before-seen photo of Markle as a 5-year-old bridesmaid. The next year, when Markle married Prince Harry, their families were not invited to the wedding at Windsor Castle.

"I'm not sure why she'd be upset at the publishing of such lovely photos that revealed so much of the family," Pam remarked. "If there's anything to forgive, I believe this is the moment." Despite their differences, Pam claims that her late husband never stopped loving his niece and "really loved Meghan and everything she'd accomplished." "He was quite proud of her, and if her name appeared in the news, he'd let everyone know."