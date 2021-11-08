Meghan Markle was chastised on Twitter for allegedly interfering in politics by using her British royal title.

Meghan Markle is under more criticism after exploiting her royal title in a push for paid leave in the United States.

The Duchess of Sussex has increased her efforts to promote paid family leave in the United Kingdom. According to accounts, she dialed Republican and Democratic senators’ private phone numbers and identified herself as the “Duchess of Sussex,” causing several to raise their heads.

Several Twitter users chastised the duchess for once again referring to herself as a royal. Many of them stated that they don’t mind where she is as long as she doesn’t utilize her royal title.

“If she was operating in her own capacity, why did she use the title?” With a furious face emoji, one added, “She’s a piece of work.”

“Tell her to get rid of the British titles and we won’t care what she does.” So long as she announces herself as Meghan, THE Duchess of Sussex (which she isn’t. We will criticize Meghan Sussex (or Meghan, Duchess of Sussex). Deal with it,” said another critic.

Another commenter suggested that Markle eliminate her royal title from her campaign because it has no relevance in the United States. Furthermore, “it distracts from the main issue every time she uses it,” the netizen noted, “and no one listens to her message.”

Meanwhile, a number of people defended Markle. She is an American citizen in their eyes, and she has the right to contact senators and officials who serve the country. They also didn’t mind if she used the royal title.

“She is well-versed in the workings of the United States government.” Because they work for us, we can contact our congressman and senators. They are obligated to answer our calls. “After all, she’s a US citizen,” one said in defense of Markle.

Another fan wrote, “Just leave her alone, she only uses her title to do good for others!”

A different internet user defended Markle, claiming that she is an American citizen who lives in the United States and has the right to petition the government.

“Titles in this context refer to a respectful form of salutation such as Doctor or Professor. “She can name herself whatever honorific she wants here,” the user stated.

The same fear was raised by courtiers to The Sunday Times. According to the publication, the duchess is interfering in American politics by "using her title out of context." The royal family should have "no say in," according to senior royal sources.