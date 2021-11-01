Meghan Markle was chastised on Twitter after serving coffee to Paid Leave Campaign workers.

Meghan Markle remains a strong supporter of paid leave.

The Duchess of Sussex treated workers at Paid Leave for the United States (PL+US) to coffee by providing $25 Starbucks vouchers through her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation, only days after publishing a letter pushing for nationally mandated paid leave for American parents.

On Twitter, Neil Sroka, director of communications for PL+US, an organization advocating for paid family and medical leave, posted a photo of the gift card he received. “Just a little something to keep you going,” Archewell wrote on the card, which was signed by him. Thank you very much for everything you do.” Sroka said in a tweet that Markle bought a few cups of coffee for everyone at the company while they were working overtime. “Unbelievably elegant… and essential.” He continued, “I am truly gratified to know she has our backs in the struggle to win.”

Fans praised Markle’s expression of gratitude on Twitter, with one writing, “That’s the Meghan we know.” She leaves a trail of charm wherever she goes. Everyone, keep up the good effort.” “I adore hearing these inspirational uplifting stories about Duchess Meghan!” commented another Twitter user. She demonstrates her kind, generous, and sincere personality on a regular basis. Meghan Markle and the SavePaidLeave Team, keep up the fantastic job!” “It’s extremely thoughtful of you to give this information. Meghan’s hallmark gestures are small acts of kindness that can make a huge effect on the ground. Please inform the team that we are unhappy that paid leave did not make it past the finish line, but that we will be bringing the paid leave policy home,” a third person added.

Some laughed at her giving amount, while others questioned the coffee donation.

With a laughing emoji, one added, “She got y’all a cup of coffee and a muffin or a scone.”

“I would have expected someone who is ostensibly affluent and a humanitarian to donate her own money and do it secretly,” one person said.

“That’s what I used to get for my kids’ teachers and crossing guard for Christmas, and I’m no duchess, nor did it come from a charity fund,” a third user said, with the image “cheapskate” attached.

Sroka should have acknowledged Prince Harry because the donation was made through Archewell, which the Duke of Sussex co-founded, according to another netizen. “I believe it’s a one-woman act then,” the netizen speculated, “and it explains the intention behind those coffees.”

“Are y’all.” wrote one fan of the duchess in response to her critics. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.