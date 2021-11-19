Meghan Markle shares a new photo of her son Archie, as well as details on her Halloween celebrations with Prince Harry and her children.

Meghan Markle discussed her earlier Halloween date with Prince Harry as well as her most recent one with their children, Archie and Lili.

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She recreated her first Halloween date with Prince Harry before their affair became public during her guesting.

The duke flew to Toronto to see Markle and her friends, she told DeGeneres. Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry’s cousin, and her then-boyfriend and now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, were also present.

“The four of us slipped out in Halloween costumes for one great night on the town before the world found out we were a couple,” Markle remembered. “No, [the guests at the party were unaware that it was us]. We had all of this very odd garb on, and we were able to just sort of have one last fun night out because it was a post-apocalyptic theme.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Halloween with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lili, a 5-month-old daughter, earlier this month.

They saw DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi because they were neighbors in Montecito, according to Markle. They wanted to do something entertaining for their children, but “but the kids were simply not into it at all,” the Duchess of Sussex remarked. According to the royal mum, Archie dressed up as a dinosaur for five minutes. “Not even five minutes,” DeGeneres joked, and Markle agreed, “not even five minutes.” Meanwhile, Lili dressed up as Flower from “Bambi” as a young skunk. Markle also showed out a fresh snapshot of her eldest kid to the audience. Archie was seen standing with a basket in one hand in the photo. At their California home, he was staring at the chicken. The small one was dressed in a blue hoodie and matching blue leggings. He was likewise dressed in yellow boots. Archie’s face was obscured by the fact that he was facing the camera. However, the photo revealed that he resembled his father, Prince Harry, because they both have ginger red hair, according to Us Weekly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been fierce guardians of their children. They don’t talk about their firstborn very often. In April, however, Markle was seen with Archie in public. Because she was still pregnant with Lili at the time, she was carrying Archie while flaunting her enormous baby belly.

