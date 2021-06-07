Meghan Markle paid tribute to her mother Doria Ragland in a subtle way by naming her daughter Lilibet after her.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry recently welcomed Lilibet, their first child. Meghan and Harry, like many other royals before them, paid respect to other royals with Lilibet’s first and middle names. The couple may have also offered a lovely reference to Meghan’s mother, but it was less clear.

The name Lilibet is a play on Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is Lilibet’s full name. Meghan’s first and middle names are homages to significant figures in Meghan and Harry’s lives.

The song “Lilibet” is an homage to Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty’s childhood nickname is the name.