Meghan Markle may never return to the United Kingdom because she is “not popular” there, according to a royal biographer.

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle may not return to the United Kingdom anytime soon.

After she and Prince Harry stepped down from their senior royal duties last year and moved to California, royal commentator Robert Jobson, author of “Prince Philip’s Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh,” suggested that the Duchess of Sussex might never return to the United Kingdom.

Jobson told Us Weekly on Tuesday, “I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again.” “She isn’t very popular right now.”

In February, Buckingham Palace stated that Markle and Prince Harry will not be returning as working royals. The duke, on the other hand, has made solo excursions to the United Kingdom since then. In April, Prince Harry returned to London for Prince Philip’s burial, and two months later, on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, he unveiled a statue honoring her in Kensington Palace.

Jobson, on the other hand, believes Markle will not come to the United Kingdom, even for Queen Elizabeth II’s approaching Platinum Jubilee, which will commemorate the 95-year-old monarch’s service to the Commonwealth over seven decades.

“We’ll just have to wait and see….” “I’m sure Harry believes he’ll be there for the [Platinum Jubilee],” the royal expert said.

Following their public words against the royal family, some may perceive the couple’s “doting on the queen” as “hypocritical,” he added.

“But keep in mind that [Prince Harry] will be releasing a book in the coming months….” The author went on to say, “It’s going to be rather awkward.”

The Platinum Jubilee, according to Jobson, should focus on the queen’s “70 years of continued devotion of dedication and duty,” rather than “whether Meghan is pleased or not,” or “if Harry is looking the wrong way from his brother, [Prince William].”

“The queen is entitled to more,” Jobson remarked.

In a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that a member of the royal family voiced “concerns” and had “conversations” about how dark their son’s complexion might be. They didn’t name the royal because it would be “destructive” to them, according to Markle.

After the interview aired, Prince William refuted their charges, claiming that the royal family is “very much not racist.”

In response, Buckingham Palace published a statement. "The full magnitude of how tough the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan has grieved the entire family. The problems discussed, notably the topic of race, are important.