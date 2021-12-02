Meghan Markle is the winner of an appeal in her privacy lawsuit against the media outlet Mail Online.

On Tuesday, a judge denied the outlet’s petition for additional consideration of Meghan Markle’s lawsuit against the proprietors of Mail Online, ruling in her favor.

Markle filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for invasion of privacy and copyright after the newspaper published a personal correspondence between her and her father, Thomas Markle, without her permission. Markle hailed the decision after her victory, calling it a victory for everyone who is hesitant to speak out against similar injustice.

In a statement received by the Daily Beast, she added, “This is a win not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt afraid to stand up for what’s right.”

“It’s not as far removed from your personal life as it appears. It might be you tomorrow. These damaging acts aren’t a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence; they’re a daily failure that divides us, and we all deserve better,” she continued.

The case, however, should be tried in court, according to ANL, which questioned Markle’s authenticity while defending its decision to publish the letter.

“We are deeply disappointed by the Court of Appeal’s judgment. “It is our firm belief that in a hotly fought case, judgment should be rendered only on the basis of facts tested at trial, not on a summary basis before even document disclosure,” ANL said in a statement.

“No evidence has been put to the test in cross-examination, as it should be, particularly when Mr. Knauf’s testimony raises questions about the duchess’s trustworthiness.” The statement went on to say, “We are exploring an appeal to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.”