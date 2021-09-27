Meghan Markle is being chastised on Twitter for wearing a $4.5K Valentino gown while preaching vaccine equity.

Meghan Markle’s dress at Global Citizen Live was panned by several social media users who thought it was improper.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to New York City to attend the Global Citizen Live festival in Central Park, which took place on Saturday. At the event, Markle wore a $4,500 white Valentino gown, which she wore with Prince Harry. According to the Daily Mail, she wore the San Gallo Couture short dress with a $16,500 pair of Cartier earrings, a $12,000 Cartier watch, and a $6,900 Cartier “love” bracelet.

Many, however, were not pleased with her outfit. Several people online chastised the duchess for her dress choice.

“Talking about equality while wearing expensive designer dresses and jewelry worth nearly 500,000 dollars, staying in a hotel for 1,300 dollars per night, flying with a private jet from Cali worth thousands, and having security like a world leader,” one added, adding an emoji of a face with rolling eyes.

“Everything they do has so much sparkle, it’s ridiculous!” I’m still curious as to who is paying for the security of these two hypocrites, who drive gas-guzzling cars and fly private jets over the world preaching, and what qualifies them to be world leaders. Another said, “They’re dangerous!!!”

“She goes to a school in a less affluent section of the city, dressed in clothing and jewelry worth far more than what some of those children’s parents will earn in a year. A third person commented, “She has to quit flaunting her fortune, learn to be self-aware, and demonstrate humility.”

Many others, meanwhile, defended the duchess. The couple’s fans believe Markle has been singled out by haters who see nothing positive in what she does.

“What does her attire have to do with anything?” says the narrator. One person inquired, “When will the hate train on this woman come to a halt?”

Another person asked, “Would you have wanted her to show up in rags?”

A third user said, “Lol y’all are obsessed.”

Another user, meanwhile, remarked on the double standards between Markle and Kate Middleton. The media coverage would have been different if the Duchess of Cambridge had worn the same clothing, according to the netizen.

The internet user wrote, “If it was Kate, you’d rescind it since Kate looks wonderful in a £4,500 outfit.”