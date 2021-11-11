Meghan Markle is being chastised for a comment in a tabloid: The Duchess should wear a ‘Warning Label,’ according to a journalist.

A journalist chastised Meghan Markle immediately after she took aim at the tabloid press.

The Duchess of Sussex attended The New York Times DealBook Online Summit in New York City on Tuesday. While discussing Markle’s role as executive director of her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation, host Andrew Ross Sorkin, who is also an editor-at-large, columnist, and the founder of DealBook, mentioned having “read all sorts of crazy things about being a boss” in the tabloids, prompting the duchess to advise him to avoid gossip because it was not “healthy.” “Hopefully, like cigarettes, [tabloids]will come with a warning label one day.” “Like, ‘This is harmful to your mental health,'” Markle explained.

On his GB News podcast, executive editor Dan Wootton attacked Markle over her remark, calling her a “duchess of woke” and a “hypocritical Hollywood want tobe.” He further stated that before meeting Prince Harry, Markle was “very keen to get into the British press.”

Markle allegedly brought out one of his close friends, who Wootton claimed was a showbiz columnist for the British tabloid The Sunday People, to brag about former soccer player Ashley Cole pursuing her “simply so she could get into the aforementioned tabloid,” according to Wootton.

“I believe you should come with a warning label, Meghan,” Wootton added. “Anything this woman says should be taken with a grain of salt.” Wootton also spoke with a few guests about Markle’s remark, including British political pundit Calvin Robinson, who contributes to The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail on a daily basis. The duchess, Robinson claimed, was a “hypocrite” who “milked the tabloid press to get where she is now.” In the meantime, Markle has not only chastised tabloids, but has actually taken some of them to court.

In February, a British judge decided in the duchess’ favor in a lawsuit involving five pieces published by the UK’s The Mail on Sunday in 2019 that duplicated parts of a handwritten letter she gave her father, Thomas Markle, following her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Lawyers for the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, Associated Newspapers Limited, came before the UK Court of Appeal on Tuesday to appeal her victory.

“In terms of my appeal, I won the case,” Markle, who has a 2-year-old boy Archie Harrison and a 5-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana with Prince Harry, said Sorkin Tuesday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.