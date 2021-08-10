Meghan Markle has inspired Melissa McCarthy, who says, “We Need a Billion More People Like That.”

Melissa McCarthy, a major Meghan Markle admirer, said the Duchess of Sussex inspires her and explained why she wanted to participate in her 40×40 campaign.

Meghan announced the humanitarian endeavor earlier this month in honor of her 40th birthday. The concept asks 40 people to mentor a lady who is returning to work following the pandemic for 40 minutes. The project was started by the Duchess of York, who starred alongside McCarthy in a hilarious video.

Meghan and McCarthy joked in the video about celebrating Meghan’s 40th birthday by organizing a “Suits” cast reunion, getting matching tattoos, or throwing a yacht party. In the outtakes towards the conclusion of the video, her husband, Prince Harry, can be seen juggling by the window.

The 50-year-old “Bridesmaids” actress told ET that working with Meghan was “just amazing,” and that she admires and is inspired by her.

“I love it when someone chooses to live their life the way they want to live it and give their children the life they want to give them,” she said, referring to Meghan and Prince Harry’s decision to resign as senior royals and relocate to the United States to raise their family away from the spotlight.

“It’s her 40th birthday. I was thinking, ‘What fun thing does she want?’ but she says, ‘How can I get more people to help other ladies who are in need?’ McCarthy went on. “I said, ‘That’s exactly what we need.'” We need a billion more people like that in the world to do that, to take a few minutes out of their day to help someone.’”

“She said, ‘That’s how I want to celebrate my 40th,’ and I said, ‘Sign me up.’ What makes you think you don’t want to do that?’ McCarthy added.

Since leaving the royal family, Meghan has made women’s empowerment one among her main causes. She announced last month that she had teamed up with Netflix to create an animated series about a little girl who is inspired by historical figures.