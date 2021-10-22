Meghan Markle has been chastised for using the title of Duchess of Sussex while advocating for paid parental leave.

Markle implored Congress to endorse paid parental leave legislation in a letter published by Paid Leave for All on Wednesday, saying that paid leave for new parents “should be a national right, not just a patchwork choice.”

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was the philanthropist’s signature on the letter, which raised some suspicions among royal enthusiasts on Twitter. Markle only used her duchess title in the letter, not her HRH title, which she no longer has the right to use.

While many people backed her cause, some users felt that using her British peerage title in her “political” letter was “inappropriate,” given that Markle and Prince Harry had left their jobs as members of the royal family and migrated to the United States.

“Why is she exploiting her rank to make a political point in America?”

“I’d have no problem with her letter if she wasn’t trading on that title!” one Twitter user commented. “‘The Duchess of Sussex’ campaigning politically – both sound ludicrous in America 2021 and terribly wrong for a British royal!” another added.

“This is utterly unacceptable, the [royal family]must suspend both titles!” wrote another.

“It was completely unsuitable.” That should have been obvious to Harry. “She could have commented as a private person,” a different user remarked, “but utilizing her title connected her statement of political thinking to the [royal family]and to [Great Britain].”

“She only uses it when she wants to, but she doesn’t do anything for the royals.” Another netizen stated, “She’s the Kardashian of the Windsors.”

Markle’s fans, on the other hand, supported her, claiming that she was permitted to use her duchess title and that the content of her letter was more significant than how she wrote it.

“I don’t blame them for stepping down,” one individual said, expressing sympathy for the Sussexes. “I’m going to be Diana all over again.” Many individuals complimented Markle for utilizing her celebrity to bring attention to a problem that will benefit people all throughout the country.

“This is my heart. Meghan Markle has done it again again. Taking a stand for causes that benefit the entire community. “I’m so proud of you, and let’s get this party started,” one supporter commented.

“It’s no surprise Prince Harry is smitten with her!” Another Twitter user remarked, “She truly does have a heart like Princess Diana’s.”

