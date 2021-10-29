Meghan Markle had a “easier ride” than Princess Diana, according to a royal biographer.

According to a royal biographer, Meghan Markle had an easier royal life than Princess Diana because of her husband Prince Harry.

Prince Harry’s mother and wife were compared by British author Andrew Morton, who assisted Princess Diana in the production of her biography. He stated the late Princess of Wales’ existence with the royals was more challenging than the Duchess of Sussex’s in his updated book “Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy,” which was re-released Tuesday.

Markle is fiercely protective of her two children, Archie, two, and Lili, four months old, according to Morton. Fortunately, her spouse agrees with her when it comes to protecting their children’s privacy.

“When it comes to paparazzi,” Morton said Fox News, “Harry goes into fight mode.” “He immediately filed lawsuits against a number of agencies. One company even filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. To defend his family, he will go above and beyond. Meghan has had it much simpler than Diana did.” Thoma Markle Sr., Markle’s estranged father, has shown interest in meeting his grandkids with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He indicated he would take the case to court at one time, and Markle’s half-sister Samantha agreed. However, Thomas changed his mind and stated he would wait for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to bring their children to him, but Morton believes the chances are remote because the duchess does not trust her father.

“There’s just a tremendous lack of trust when it comes to Meghan,” Morton remarked of the father-daughter connection. “She simply doesn’t know if reaching out will result in Thomas instantly going out and selling the story to tabloids if she does. She can’t take the chance. And it’s a terrible shame, because Thomas isn’t getting any younger. He hasn’t even met his grandchildren yet.” On his daughter’s 40th birthday in August, Thomas sent her a bunch of flowers, but he never received a response. A dozen red roses were included in the bouquet, with two yellow roses in the centre to represent her children, Archie and Lili. “Wishing you a good birthday and brighter days,” said a personalized card that arrived with it.