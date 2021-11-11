Meghan Markle expected her ‘private’ letter to her father, Thomas, would be leaked, according to reports.

According to a story, Meghan Markle anticipated that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., would leak her private letter to him, so she wrote it with a public audience in mind.

After her father canceled his presence at her royal wedding in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex sued the Daily Mail for publishing her private letter to him. The defense counsel presented the correspondence between Markle and her former communications secretary Jason Knauf at a court appeal hearing on Wednesday. He claimed she anticipated the letter would be disseminated, so she “wrote with public readership in mind,” according to Page Six.

The duchess “asked me to check the language of the letter, stating ‘clearly everything I have drafted is with the idea that it could be leaked,'” according to Knauf’s witness statement. Markle also inquired if she referred her father as “Daddy” in the letter so that “in the sad event that it leaked, it would pull at the heartstrings.” Knauf’s declaration demonstrated that Prince Harry’s wife’s letter was not a “intimate communication for her father’s eyes only,” according to Andrew Caldecott, a lawyer for the tabloid Mail on Sunday, which Markle sued for publishing her letter to her father. Caldecott informed the Court of Appeal that “the letter was designed especially with the potential for public consumption in mind because the claimant realized Mr. Markle might reveal it to the media.”

After the lawyers for Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) claimed that he was a co-author of Markle’s letter to her father since Markle requested for his advice, Knauf denied involvement. Knauf “adamantly” denied co-writing the letter, but said he contributed “basic concepts,” such as mentioning her father’s illness. He made it clear that the correspondence “was solely the duchess’ letter.” The court determined that Markle was the only owner of the copyright. She won her claim for misappropriation of private information and copyright infringement in February.

Markle was awarded $625,000 in legal expenses by High Court Judge Mark Warby in connection with her privacy and copyright infringement action. Markle’s $1.88 million legal fees were ordered to be paid in full by Associated Newspapers. The publisher was also ordered to pay the remaining 10% of the duchess’ court costs.

The Associated Newspapers was obliged to post a front-page statement admitting to infringing on Markle’s copyright in March. Due to the pending appeal, it has yet to be published.